Global glass manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%

Jul 6, 2022

The global glass manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2024. The market is estimated to be worth US$ 151.5 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 206.7 Bn by 2024.

The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for glass in the construction and automotive industries. Additionally, the growth of the residential and commercial construction sectors in emerging economies is also fuelling the demand for glass.

The market for glass manufacturing is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flat glass and architectural glass. Flat glass is further segmented into sheet glass and float glass. Sheet glass is further sub-segmented into toughened glass and laminated glass. Architectural glass is further sub-segmented into clear glass and coloured glass.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into construction, automotive, furniture & fixtures, and Others. Construction is the largest application segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The automotive segment is the second-largest application segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest market for glass manufacturing and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The North America market is the second-largest market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

